John D. King, 81, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was the husband of Fay J. (Wiseman) King, with whom he was two days shy of 60 years or marriage.
John was born Jan. 24, 1939, in Hunterstown, the son of the late William C. and Kathryn S. (Little) King.
John was a 1957 graduate of Gettysburg High School, where he was an athlete in various sports, a longtime member of Great Conewago Presbyterian Church in Hunterstown, and a life member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club. He was employed at Emeco in Hanover before going to Harley Davidson in York, where he worked as a paint foreman for 34 years.
John was an avid sports fan, and loved to watch the Yankees, Eagles and Phillies. Most of all, John loved watching his grandkids playing their sports.
In addition to his wife Fay, John is survived by three sons, Gary D. King and his companion Tracy Cullison of Fayetteville, Gregory S. King and his wife Christy of Biglerville, and Gene E. King of Orrtanna; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother Gene H. King of Hunterstown, and a sister Shirley Rudisill of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by two brothers, Melvin and George King; and two sisters, Ruth Miller and Nancy Sterner.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Candace Nyiri officiating. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held on at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to Aseracare Hospice, 44 Bowman Road, York, PA 17408.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
