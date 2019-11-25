Carolyn “Odie” L. Bucher, age 75, of Harrisburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her residence in Harrisburg. She was born June 25, 1944, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Walter E. and Sara Mildred (Lawver) Rexroth.
Carolyn worked for many years as a homecare nurse. In her spare time, “Odie” enjoyed listening to her country music and watching classic western films.
Carolyn is survived by daughters, Barbara S. Rucker (Clyde) of Harrisburg, and Lisa M. Connolly of Fairfield; sons, Timothy W. Bucher (Althea), and Steven T. Bucher, both of Halifax, and George B. Bucher Jr., Lester C. Bucher, and Gregory F. Bucher, all of Harrisburg; sisters, Betty Grable of Thurmont, Md., Doris Rexroth of Harrisburg, and Linda M. Cool Emmitsburg, Md.; brother Walter J. “Dick” Rexroth of Emmitsburg; several grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy and Catherine Bretzman; and brothers, Carl Rexroth Sr., John Rexroth Sr., Elmer Rexroth, and Samuel Rexroth Sr.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
