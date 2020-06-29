On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Carroll Eugene Pogue, loving companion and father of four children, passed away at the age of 84.
Carroll was born on July 31, 1935, in Rouserville, Pa., to Ida N. and Chester L. Pogue. He served in the United States Air Force, a maintenance engineer and member of the RSES, and a long time owner/operator OTR truck driver.
He had a passion for mechanics, cars, travel, and crafting lawn ornaments inspired by local folk art. He enjoyed honky-tonk music and was member of The Loyal Order of the Moose for 51 years. He was known for his strength, skillfulness and his love and loyalty to family.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ida; father Chester; eight siblings; and son Lloyd P. Altice.
Carroll is survived by his fiancée Barbara Ingle; his first wife Joyce Pogue; his daughter Ida M. Slaughter; his son William L. Altice; his son Chester E. Aughinbaugh; and his granddaughter Christy Parker.
A private service will be held for immediate family.
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., York.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.