E. Lloyd Freeburn, 69, of York Springs, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Harrisburg, the son of the late Robert S. and Wilma J. (Robinson) Freeburn.
Lloyd was retired from the Navy Depot and was currently the owner and operator of Smokehouse Tavern, East Berlin.
He was a member of the York Springs United Methodist Church, Biglerville American Legion, Eureka-West Shore F. & A.M. #302, Blue Lodge, Consistory, Zembo, East Berlin Fish and Game, and the York Springs Fire Company.
Lloyd served his country in the U.S. Army. Lloyd loved his country and was a proud American.
He was a loyal Cowboys fan and had a passion for butchering and smoking meat. Lloyd also enjoyed fishing in Virginia at Lake Anna.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Sonya M. (LaRue) Freeburn; four children, Sean P. Freeburn and his wife Amy of Dillsburg, Melissa J. Deimler and her companion Eric Givler of Harrisburg, and Randy A. Beaverson and Kevin Beaverson and his wife Debbie, both of York Springs; one brother Robert S. Freeburn and his wife Debra of Dillsburg; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister Terry A. Grace.
Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the York Springs United Methodist Church, 840 Trolley Road, York Springs. Burial will be held in the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs. A viewing will be held Saturday two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Folds of Honor Foundation, Dept. 13, Tulsa, OK 74182; or his church, York Springs U.M. Church, 840 Trolley Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
