Joanne E. Clowney, 86, of Gettysburg, was called to heaven Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020.
Born July 24, 1933, near Lansdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Holly) Weiss. She was the loving wife of Thomas E. Clowney, of Gettysburg, to whom she was married for 64 years.
Joanne was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was involved in their rummage sales for a number of years. She attended St. Stanislaus grade school, and Notre Dame Catholic Girls School in Wyncote, Pa., where she graduated in 1950. She then attended Lansdale School of Business. She was a leader of the Barlow Mt. Joy 4-H Club for 40 years, member of the Barlow Homemakers and helped her husband on the family dairy farm. She loved classical piano music and enjoyed many summers at the Avalon Beach with her sisters. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and grea-grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Joanne is survived by her five children, Bob Clowney (Charlotte) of Gettysburg, Diane Simonson (Geoff) of Warrenton, Va., Donna Scott (Denny) of Gardners, John Clowney (Peggy) of Gettysburg, and Carol Nell (Ray) of Gettysburg; 12 grandchildren, Mark Clowney (Katy), Scott Clowney (Allen), Kira Simonson (Mike), Jillian Simonson, Megan Porrata (Josh), Nicole Slothower (Matt), Shaun Scott (Erin), Amanda Clowney Roser, David Clowney, Zack Nell (Katie), Tyler Nell (Dana) and Lauren Nell; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rita Weiss Neill and Delores Weiss Schiffer; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three granddaughters, Renee Clowney, Ashley Scott, and April Clowney.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, as well as an hour before Mass Friday morning at the church.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to 4-H Clubs of Adams County Inc., 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to St. Francis Catholic School, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
