Linda C. Kerchner
Oct. 25, 1949-April 11, 2020
This is the life story of Linda Kerchner. Linda was a quiet and loving woman. Our “Mimi,” as she was affectionately called by her nine grandchildren, was a loving wife, mother, and adoring grandmother.
Linda’s story began on Oct. 25, 1949, the youngest of William and Betty Woodward’s four children. Linda was born in Gettysburg, and grew up with her family in Littlestown, where she was active in the school band and field hockey team, making lifelong friends and graduating in 1967. She was very proud of being a Littlestown Bolt.
It was through her best friend at LHS, that she met and married her sweetheart, Charles Kerchner of Walkersville, Md., on Sept. 6, 1969, together having three children. She and her husband lived the majority of their lives in Orrtanna.
One of the great accomplishments of Linda’s life was graduating magna cum laude from Maryland Medical Secretarial School in March 1969, where she was also a member of Alpha Iota, National Honor Sorority.
She had written in a journal that the happiest moments of her life centered around staying at home, raising her children, and seeing each of them reach milestones in their lives. The life and memories she made for her children and the space that was filled by her and her guidance will be missed dearly, but they rejoice for each and every wonderful thing she did for them.
Linda’s absolute pride and joy were her grandchildren. There was no denying that they were the people she loved most in the world next to her children. Her eyes never quite lit up as much as they did when in their presence. She spent hours reading them books, playing on the floor, and taking walks with them. She beamed with pride in all their various accomplishments. Linda found great enjoyment in documenting her family’s history and memories by scrapbooking.
Loved ones who cleared the path to heaven for Linda were her father and mother, William and Betty. She will be forever loved and missed by her husband, Charles; her sons, Chad Kerchner of Hershey, and Justin Kerchner of Chincoteague, Va.; her daughter and son-in-law Angie and Jaret Rhinehart of Kailua, Hawaii; her grandchildren, Colton, Gabriel, Paige, Caitlyn, Grant, Jonas, Caleigh, Emma, and Grace; sisters, Vonnie Reichart and Sandra Coble; brother William Woodward Jr; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Our mother will be remembered best for what she left in this world. The memory of her smile and her laugh; her husband of half a century, her three healthy children; her nine amazing grandchildren; the results of many years of teaching and instruction; the countless and largely unknown blessings she made possible through her work in the medical profession.
Although ginger ale fixes just about everything, no matter how we tried it just couldn’t fix your Alzheimer’s.
“Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in His wonderful face and the things of earth will grow strongly dim, in the light of His glory and grace” an excerpt of her favorite hymn (Lemmel, 1922) is how we imagine her promotion to heaven looked.
Our sweet wife, mother, and Mimi was freed from the bondage of Alzheimers on April 11 and celebrated Easter at the feet of her Savior. Taking from her favorite scripture, Psalm 23, “Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the world has settled down and loved ones can gather together safely. Services will be announced in the local papers.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
