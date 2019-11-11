Thomas H. Schriver, 75, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at UPMC – Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Jean E. (Kessler) Schriver, his wife of 20 years. Born Dec. 23, 1943, in Hanover, he was the son of Howard R. and Mary M. (Cool) Schriver.
Tom retired from Lady and Taylor Body Shop in Gettysburg. He was raised on the Schriver Fruit Farm in Mt. Tabor, enjoyed working on and restoring cars and tractors. Tom especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Kelly Beck and husband Andy, Michael Schriver, Deborah Forbes, Linda Miller and husband Lee, and Julie Curry and husband Larry Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nine siblings Joan Aughinbaugh and husband Harry, Scott Schriver and wife Martha, Suzanne Griest and husband Alvin, Regina Miller, William Schriver and wife Dorothy, Rebecca Flinchbaugh and husband Glenn, Christine Cool and husband Gerard, Daniel Schriver and wife Mindy, and John Schriver Sr. and wife Kelly. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Barbara McDannell and Peter Schriver.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Burial will be held privately. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
