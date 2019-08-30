Bryant David Pfaff, 36, of Hampstead, N.C., entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at New Hanover Medical Center Wilmington, N.C.
Born Nov. 15, 1982 in Dunoon, Scotland, U.K., he was the son of David A. and Veronica J. (Trent) Pfaff of Gettysburg, Pa. He was the husband of M. Lindsay (Kennedy) Pfaff to whom he was married for nine months.
Bryant was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, Pa. He enjoyed tattoos, sports, cars, music, drawing, family, friends just to name a few.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bryant is survived by his children, Logan N. Reed-Pfaff, Alexia M. Pfaff and Adrian Pfaff, and two sisters, Mazie A. Strausbaugh of Gettysburg, Pa. and Heather C. Pfaff of Peoria, Ariz., and three nephews, Quintin, Damon and Troy Jr. of Gettysburg, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 10 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, Pa., with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, Pa., with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m.
Contributions may be made to St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
