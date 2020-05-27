Lloyd E. Cromer, 97, of Gettysburg, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Gettysburg Center. He was the loving husband of June Romaine (Pottorff) Cromer, Gettysburg. Together they shared over 75 years of marriage.
He was born March 28, 1923, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Harvey and Daisy (Rhodes) Cromer.
Lloyd served his country in combat during World War II in Germany, Europe and the Philippines.
He later worked as a mechanic and technician at Letterkenny Army Depot for 37 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Luther Cromer and wife Nancy of Walkersville, Md.; daughter, Annette Ritchie and husband Clarence of Gettysburg; granddaughters, Denise Price and husband Ken of Gettysburg, Jennifer Cromer of Walkersville, Md., and Amy Smith and husband Dan of Gettysburg; great-grandson, Danuel Smith II; great-granddaughter, Kayla Smith; step-great-grandson, Kenny Price; and step-great-granddaughter, Alexys Socks.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Cleason and Raymond Cromer; and sisters, Isabell Smith, Roseanna Dubbs and Mary Snyder.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Gregg Keckler officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jake Ritchie, Ken Price, Luther Cromer, Todd Wherley, James Dubbs and Kenny Price.
To those attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing per government guidelines.
Contributions in memory of Lloyd E. Cromer may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325,
To share memories of Lloyd E. Cromer, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
