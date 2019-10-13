Jean K. Stevens, 90, of Gettysburg, died Friday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2019, at The Gardens of Gettysburg.
Born Dec. 26, 1928, in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Martha (Phifer) Ainsworth.
Mrs. Stevens worked as a seamstress at different dry cleaners in the area. She was involved in various Shriner’s Clubs in the Harrisburg area.
Jean is survived by her two children, Breeze Stevens III of Thomasville, Pa., and Linda Zarlingo of Fairfield; five granddaughters, Kim Folmer, Cheri Stevens, Andrea Eden, Deandra Stevens, and Hannah Stevens; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister Helen Kay Ainsworth of Mechanicsburg, Pa. Jean was recently preceded in death by her son David C. Stevens, who passed away Oct. 8, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
The family will have a graveside service for Jean and David at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Rolling Hill Cemetery, 1811 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill, Pa.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
