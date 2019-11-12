Margaret Teresa Olinger, 92, of Orrtanna, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
She was born in Gettysburg, Oct. 7, 1927, as the youngest of four children of Leo C. Riley and Euphemia Pecher Riley, Gettysburg, and was the last surviving member of her family. She was predeceased by husbands, Robert A. Fuller in 1971, and John J. Olinger in 1995; son Robalan M. Fuller while serving the U.S. Army in 1982; siblings Bernard, Eugene and Anna Marie; and best friend Crowell Bucher in 2012. She is survived by a number of family relatives, many friends/neighbors, and special people and care givers who helped her in her declining health.
She was a graduate of Gettysburg High School with post-high school training in art, drafting, and nursing. She was employed as a drafting designer for 20 years at Maguire Industries, Mt. Carmel, Ill., and 15 years as a nursing employee in Pennsylvania at the South Mountain Restoration Center, Green Acres, and the Village at Laurel Run. She retired in 1986.
Teresa was active in various local groups, including: Cashtown Fire Company Auxiliary; Cashtown and Biglerville Senior Citizen Centers; Upper Adams Prayer Group; Biglerville and Adams County Historical Societies; and Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier, West High Street, Gettysburg, with family receiving visitors starting one hour beforehand. Graveside services will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Cashtown Community Fire Department, Church, or a charity of choice.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
