Mary Madeline Buckley, 83, of Littlestown, died at her home on Wednesday, Janu. 29, 2020.
She was born April 19, 1936, in Fairfield, the daughter of the late Earl and Lillie Kreitz Herring. Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert L. Buckley.
Mary was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Littlestown. She was very active in her family’s life and in later years enjoying time with her grandchildren. Mary also enjoyed the beach, people watching from a rocker on the board walk in Ocean City, Md. She was a member of the Red Hats and the Seniors. Mary enjoyed trips to the casino and loved playing bingo.
In addition to her husband Robert, Mary is survived by three sons, David Buckley and his wife Jennifer of Gettysburg, Steven Buckley of Littlestown, and Christopher Buckley and his wife Sonia of Gettysburg; six grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, Daniel, Brayden, Nathan, and Madison Buckley; a great-grandchild Taylor Buckley; a sister Dorothy Fair of Evergreen, Colo.; two brothers, Francis Herring of Gettysburg, and Earl Herring of San Antonio, Texas. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Christine Buckley in 2017.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St Aloysius, in Littlestown, with Rev. Fr. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.