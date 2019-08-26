Ronald E. King, 78, of York Springs, died Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2019, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born Jan. 23, 1941, in Carlisle, Pa., he was the son of the late Geraldine (Moose) McCauslin and her husband Gilbert McCauslin. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Davis) King, of York Springs, to whom he was married for 60 years.
Mr. King was a 1958 graduate of the final class of York Springs High School. He worked as a type setter at the Gettysburg Times for 20 years before going on to work as a plant manager at the Duplex Company in Mechanicsburg. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the American Trap Shooters Association, the Carlisle Fish & Game, the York Adams Fish & Game and the NU-OX Gun Club. He loved shooting sport clays, trap, and skeet, and was the 2011 State Senior Champion in trap.
In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his two children, Jeffrey King and his wife Kelly of East Berlin, and Sharon Shaffer of East Berlin; his four grandchildren, Tori Berwager and her husband Kenny, Todd King and his wife Kylee, Traci King, and Tyler King and his fiancée Logan Myers; six great-grandchildren, Aubree Berwager, Kaden Berwager, Harper Berwager, Olivia King, Owen King, and Oliver King; and his brother J. Richard “Dick” King of Mechanicsburg, Pa. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Barry Shaffer and his grandson Cody Plank.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
