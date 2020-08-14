Harry Michael Chisnell, 75, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Gettysburg Center.
Born April 19, 1945. in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late John B. Chisnell Sr. and Helen M. (Smith) Chisnell.
Harry was a member of Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, and the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department.
Mr. Chisnell served his country proudly in the United States Army. He worked in the building maintenance department at the Johns Hopkins University for 20-plus years until his retirement in 2009.
Harry is survived by one son, Steven M. Chisnell; and three siblings, James W. Chisnell Sr., Cheryl R. Chisnell and Patricia A. Smith. He was preceded in death by a brother, John B. Chisnell Jr.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Harry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), with his pastor the Rev. Peter Naschke officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be private and in Plum Creek Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pa.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and only 25 people may enter funeral home at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
