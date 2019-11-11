Sherry Lynn Wisor, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her mother Janet; sisters, Debi, Cindy and Bonnie; brother Chub; and her beloved German Shepherd Greta.
Sherry was diagnosed with and battled ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) since October 2016. She was 57 years old.
Sherry was best known for her work at Kennie’s Markets, where she worked from 1980 until 2016. She was an important part of Kennie’s growth during that time, holding a variety of key leadership positions.
In her time away from work, Sherry enjoyed paddle boarding, her German Shepherds, traveling, the beach and wine. Sherry had and enjoyed many friendships. She traveled to Honduras helping on a dental medical mission and was a board member and former president of the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. Sherry was a kind and loving person who will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew her.
Sherry requested no funeral services.
Burial will be private.
Memorials in her honor can be made to ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Suite #260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
