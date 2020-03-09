Lois (Miller) Oneida Forsberg of Boiling Springs was born at home in York Springs, Pa. on March 25, 1926 to Harvey and Josie (Dentler) Miller. She graduated from Biglerville High School in 1943 prior to attending Anderson College in Anderson, Ind. While at Anderson, she met her future husband, Vern L. Forsberg, and they married on June 25, 1949.
She went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Walter Miller, and his wife, Mary.
In addition to her husband, Vern, she is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families.
There will be a viewing at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, 229 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson, Ind. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois’ name may be made to C.O.G. Ministries, Global Strategies-Missions, PO Box 2420, Anderson, IN 46018.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA.
To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.