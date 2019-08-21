Edith R. Trone, 76, of Hanover, Pa., entered peacefully into God’s eternal care Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle – Hanover Hospital.
Born Aug. 1, 1943, in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Karl Krieger. In Germany, Edith became a register nurse specializing in pediatrics from Erlangen University. Edith was the loving wife of Richard C. Trone with whom she shared 54 years of marriage.
Edith was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, Pa., where she was a member of the Trailblazers, Women of Trinity and more recently a Vacation Bible School volunteer. Edith was always advocating for others and making sure friends and family members in need were added to the prayer list. Edith’s generous heart extended beyond church. She spent many years providing friendship to people with mental health problems as a Compeer volunteer, served as a foster parent, and was involved in both the Abbottstown and Hanover Chamber of Commerce.
Edith’s love to help others extended into her career as well. Edith retired from the Skills Group in Carlisle, Pa., where she served in direct care, as a team leader, social services caseworker, day program manager and program coordinator for over 30 years.
Edith loved writing poetry, cooking, tending to her flowers and talking to her hummingbird friends.
In addition to her loving husband Richard, Edith is survived by a son Richard K. Trone and wife Andrea of Lincoln University, Pa.; two grandchildren, Sofia and Lars; and a stepsister Ute Hentschel.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember Edith’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York St., Hanover, Pa., with her pastor, the Rev. Kim Blocher, officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Edith’s name to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
