Leo C. Redding, 81, of Gettysburg, went to sleep in the Lord, Tuesday, morning, April 21, 2020, peacefully on his farm.
Born July 28, 1938, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Leo L. and Marquerite (Storm) Redding. He was the husband of Marlene G. (Fritz) Redding, of Gettysburg to whom he was married for 61 years.
Leo was a member of the Gettysburg Seventh Day Adventist Church. He worked as a dairy farmer and milked cows for over 60 years before recently selling his herd. When he was farming he was very generous to the community donating food to anyone who was in need. He was a loving and devoted family man and especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a very religious man and looked forward to Jesus second coming.
In addition to his wife, Leo is survived by his eight children, Lindora Costello (Richard) of Georgia, Louella Santos (Henry) of Gettysburg, Suzette Berlin (Tyree) of Gettysburg, Jonathan Redding (Rose) of Gettysburg, Timothy Redding (Kimberly) of Orrtanna, Abraham Redding of Gettysburg, Paul Redding (Lisa) of Waynesboro, and Benjamin Redding (Sarah) of Middletown; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Kenny Redding, Caroline Brighner, Genevie Weaver and Theresa Spillman; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
Funeral services for Leo Redding, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
