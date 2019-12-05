Ruth D. Hoffman, 90, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, at The Brethren Home, New Oxford. She was the widow of Bruce L. Hoffman Sr. who died Jan. 5, 2003.
Born Sept. 19, 1929, in Harney, Md., Ruth was the daughter of the late Luther and Florence (Koontz) Angell. She was retired from Hanover Hospital.
Surviving are her daughter Lisa A. Hoffman of Littlestown; her sons, Bruce L. “Skip” Hoffman II of Thomasville, and David E. Hoffman and Elaine of Littlestown; her four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; her companion Allen Bowersox; and her brothers, Albert, Gene and Earl Angell. Ruth was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Lee Hoffman; her grandson Shaun D. Weishaar; her three sisters, Luella Strausbaugh, Grace Kerrigan, and Doris Flickinger; and her brother Leroy Angell.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Harney, and Harney VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Ruth enjoyed crocheting and gardening.
Funeral service is Monday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Harney, with the Rev. Faye Snyder officiating. Viewing is Monday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment is in Mountain View Cemetery, Harney.
Memorials in Ruth’s name may be sent to her church at 5918 Conover Road, Taneytown, MD 21787.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.