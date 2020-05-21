Stephanie D. Mendenhall, 54, of Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Dove House in Westminster, Md., after a lengthy battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer (in no way due to COVID-19).
She was born June 29, 1965, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Charles Lee and Carol Ann Colson Kimbell. Stephanie is survived by her husband of 35 years, John A. Mendenhall.
Mrs. Mendenhall was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md., as well as a graduate of Washington School for Secretaries. She started in the workforce doing temp work for the mortgage industry, then temp to full-time employee for Discovery Communications. During her time there she met many fascinating people such as her favorite actor William Shatner.
She also worked for her beloved Franklins Restaurant in Hyattsville, Md. Most recently she was a community counselor for Metropolis Condominium Management; this was her career for the past 17 years.
Mrs. Mendenhall was a cat enthusiast, animal lover, feline foster mom, and rescuer of all living things that crossed her path. She loved watching kites and butterflies drift in the breeze by the lake she frequented. She loved peacocks and was a sucker for chocolate covered strawberries.
In addition to her husband, Stephanie is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Leigh Mendenhall and her wife Amy Mendenhall of Gettysburg, and Stephanie Elise Mendenhall of Gettysburg; a brother, Steven Kimbell and his wife Sandra “Sandy” of Gaithersburg, Md.; and a sister, Brenda J. Anna and her husband Norman “Skip” of Riverdale, Md. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Due to the COVID 19 virus a memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Liberty Pet Rescue located at 16423 Sabillasville Road, Sabillasville MD 21780. Donations can be made to PayPal.Me/libertypetrescue.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.