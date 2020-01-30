Douglas Raymond Williams, loving husband, father and Pop-Pop, from Orrtanna, passed away Sunday Jan. 25, 2020. Born in Middlebury, Vermont, on Sept. 7, 1950, he was the son of the late Everett and Pauline Williams (Rocheleau).
Doug is married to his wife Karen; they have been together for 23 years and married for 10 years, with four children and 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Williams and her three children of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Jonathan Williams and wife Diane and their daughter of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Morrison and husband Tom and their two children of Fort Mill, S.C., and Robert (Matt) Gach and wife Lila and their five children of Manassas, Va. He is also survived by his brother Phillip Williams and partner Paula Mayer of Vermont; sister Donna Many and husband Paul of Vermont; and sister Jerilyn Laduc of Vermont. He was predeceased by brother Mike Williams of Maryland and sister Claudine Williams of Vermont.
Doug retired from the Department of Homeland Security where he worked for 31 years at the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Md. He worked with several government agencies such as FEMA, ATF, FBI, National Fire Academy, and many others educating on arson investigation and national emergency response. He has been a ski patroller for 22 years at Liberty Mountain where he cherished his time skiing and helping others into his retirement years. Also, during his retirement he kept busy attending to the golf course at Liberty Mountain Resort where he enjoyed early mornings of mowing the fairways.
Doug dedicated his life to the service of others, sifting through the rubble of the Oklahoma City bombing, coordinating emergency response to catastrophic hurricanes such as Katrina and Andrew, running into burning buildings to rescue those in need, working on the response to massive forest fires in the west and taking part in the massive government effort during 9/11.
Also, Doug was a competitive skier growing up in Vermont. He loved to ski; he loved the outdoors, camping, traveling, hunting and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was overjoyed to spend his time after his fulfilling career with the love of his life; together kept very busy.
But again, most of all Doug’s life was most fulfilled by his family who he loved so much along with the so many amazing friends he encountered from his career, to volunteer work, to ski patrol, and much more. His infectious smile and laughter will forever be missed by all who encountered Doug.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Orrtanna Methodist Church. A celebration of life memorial will follow at Liberty Mountain Resort, in the Highland Lodge, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In his memory, donations can be made to the Multiple Myloma Research Foundation at MMRF.org or St. Jude.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
