Dorothy (Dotty) Fidler passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Gettysburg. She was the daughter of Robert D. Fidler and Mary Anne (Wolf) Fidler.
Dorothy graduated from Gettysburg High School and from Alfred State College, Alfred, N.Y., with a degree in horticulture. Dotty became a member of the Alpha Beta Chi Sorority while attending Alfred.
One of her first jobs was working at Gettysburg College. She then worked in Washington, D.C. for the CIA. She missed her home, so she came back to Gettysburg. After returning home, she started to work for the Gettysburg School District as secretary to the senior high principal. She stayed in this job until she retired.
Dotty was a member of the Gettysburg Garden Club, The Gettysburg Shade Tree Commission and she volunteered at the Adams County Public Library. She was a member of Emory United Methodist Church in New Oxford, where she was the church treasurer for many years.
Dotty loved to go to lunch with her friends, play cards, dominoes and work in her garden. She enjoyed working with the garden club. Reading her books, the Washington Post and the Gettysburg Times was a daily activity for Dotty.
She loved spending time with her church family. Dotty supported many charities, such as the SPCA, Dollars for Scholars, Adams County Rescue Mission and SCCAP, just to mention a few. She also loved her cats, Herman and Mouse.
Dotty is survived by her cousins, Marion Peters, Nancy and Nick Monsour and their three children Natalie, Nick and Noel.
Nancy and I want to thank the staff at Brookside for taking such wonderful care of Dotty. They were simply the best.
A memorial service will be held at Emory United Methodist Church in New Oxford, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 12 p.m.
Dotty loved her flowers but I am sure in lieu flowers she would love to have donations made to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.