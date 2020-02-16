Robert T. Gilbert, 83, of Gettysburg, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Chapel, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the nursing home chapel.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services. The full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Gettysburg Times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.