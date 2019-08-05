A memorial service for Grace E. Himes, 81, of Biglerville, who passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mt. Olivet UB Church, 710 Guernsey Road, Aspers, with Rev. Craig Loewen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet UB Church, c/o Jean Griest, 956 Carlisle Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.