Darlene C. Kettoman, 81, 25 Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road, Gettysburg, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 19, 1938, near Garfield, Md.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Theodore H. Kettoman; a daughter Sherry Lee Kettoman of Gettysburg; three grandsons; and several great-grandchildren. Mrs. Kettoman was predeceased by her mother Evelylen Emory; and a son Wayne T. Kettoman.
Darlene owned and operated an antique and crafts store on the Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road for many years. She enjoyed writing poetry, making and selling crafts, caring for her pets and stray animals, gardening and yard sales. Darlene also enjoyed listening, recording and sharing Bluegrass and Country music. She spent time on her computer doing family research and sharing photographs.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
