Curtis James Herring, 60, passed away at Altoona Hospital, Saturday evening, Dec. 21, 2019, after a long illness.
He was born in Gettysburg, on Aug. 6, 1959, the son of Jean (White) Herring of Cashtown, and the late Glenn Herring.
Curtis graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1977. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked for many years with his father in the electrical business until, because of his failing heath, he had to stop. He was an EMT and ran ambulance with the Fairfield Fire Company, as well as quick response with the Cashtown Fire Company. He was a former Deputy Game Protector with the PA Game Commission. He was a member of Trinity United Church in Cashtown and a member of the Cashtown Fire Company.
He is survived by his mother Jean Herring; his daughter Rebecca Herring; his sister Glenda Heyser and her husband Roger of Gettysburg; his sister Vicki Herring of York; two nephews, Ben Heyser and Wesley Heyser and his wife Christine; and a great-niece Eleanor Heyser. He was predeceased by his father Glenn K. Herring.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 1126 Old Route 30, Cashtown. Burial will be at a later date in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, Box 194, Cashtown, PA 17310; or to the Hollidayburg Veterans Home, c/o Volunteer Services, P.O. Box 319, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
