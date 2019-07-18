Fred G. Cashman, 91, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Eleanor L. (Spangler) Cashman, his wife of 65 years.
Fred was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Adams County, the son of the late Charles and Zora (Guise) Cashman.
Fred was a life member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hampton, where he served many years on the church council, and Heidlersburg Fire Company.
He was a 1947 graduate of Biglerville High School, and a member of the Hanover Barbershop Chorus, Hebron Lodge #465, New Oxford, and the Harrisburg Consistory.
Fred enjoyed barbershop singing, playing cards, and square dancing.
In addition to his wife Eleanor, Fred is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Cashman; and two sisters, Jean Wisler and Gladys Leinart.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Richard Michael officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5475 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.