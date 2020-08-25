Terrence (Terry) Robert Weitzel passed away on Aug. 22, 2020, in Russell Springs, Ky. He was a former resident of Gettysburg where he owned and worked a farm.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1938, in Shamokin, Pa., to Clarence J. and Marguerite M. Weitzel. He graduated from Delone High School in 1956.
Terry was superintendent at Gettysburg Throwing Company early in his career and retired from R.H. Sheppard Company in 2004 after 34 years of service as a purchasing manager. He served as a Freedom Township supervisor and planning commission member for several terms.
In 2011, he suffered a major stroke and moved to Kentucky to live with his son Tim and daughter-in-law Maxine. His death was a consequence of age and stroke complications. The stroke limited his ability to verbally communicate but he developed a very special relationship with Maxine, who provided his care during his time in Kentucky She was able to understand his needs and wants, and worked diligently to ensure his comfort.
Terry is remembered by his acquaintances for his sense of humor and friendship. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, spending time with his family.
Terry is survived by his son Tim Weitzel and wife Maxine Cusumano; his daughter Michaela Scarpato of Greensboro N.C.; and granddaughters Cecile Davis of Greensboro, N.C., and Gabrielle Bias of Bremerton, Wash.
He will be cremated and requested no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers and gifts the family asks that contributions in his memory be made to the American Stroke Association.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
