Gladys B. Wickline, 92, of York Springs, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Brookside, Cross Keys Village.
She worked for Lutheran Social Services and Worley’s Nursery. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Surviving are her four sons, Eric, Dennis, Kevin and Nevin; two daughters, Joyce Pennington and Vivian Howell; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rosser; her son, Rodney; her grandson, Daniel; and her sister, Betty Jane Bowers.
At her request, there will not be a formal service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.