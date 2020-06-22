Eddie Camel Jr., age 65, of Gettysburg, went to heaven on Saturday, May 2. Eddie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He retired from Rice Fruit Company, after 33 dedicated years. Eddie enjoyed watching sports and going fishing.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1954, to the late Mattie Davis and Eddie Camel Sr. in Jasper, Fla. He is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Adrienne Camel.
Eddie is survived by his wife Elaine Camel; daughter Farrah Warren; four stepchildren Michelle, Jeff, Wayne and Mike; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.