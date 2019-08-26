Darby A. Bender Sr., 84, of Gardners, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Annville, Pa., on Sept. 4, 1934, to the late Arthur and Stella (Slusser) Bender and was the widower of Doris (Bittinger) Bender, who passed away March of 2014.
Darby was a graduate of Biglerville High School and retired from Inland Container after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and the National Rifle Association. Darby loved the outdoors, especially gardening.
Surviving is his son Darby Bender Jr. of Gardners, and stepsister Pat Fellenbaum of Lancaster.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065, with Rev. David Clark officiating. Burial will be held in the Goodyear Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
