E. Romaine Nitchman, 86, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital.
Romaine was born March 21, 1933, in Hamilton Township, the daughter of the late Firmin and Marguerite (Spahr) Nitchman.
Romaine was a member of the Faith Community of The Brethren Home Community, where she served on the board of deacons, was an LPN at the home for 23 years before retiring in 1995, and was in leadership of the Brethren Auxiliary. After retiring in 1995, Romaine became an active volunteer at The Brethren Home until 2018, logging more than 30,000 volunteer hours.
Romaine is survived by a sister Mildred L. Fox of Carlisle; a brother John D. Nitchman of York; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, with Rev. Linda Titzell officiating. Burial will be in Mummert’s Church Cemetery in Abbottstown. A viewing will be held on Monday at Nicarry from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of The Brethren Home Community or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
