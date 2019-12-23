Elizabeth McIntyre-Danner, 60, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer.
Born July 14, 1959, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late James Duncan McIntyre and Mary (Michaud) McIntyre. She was the loving and devoted wife of 15 years to Michael L. Danner.
Biffy, as she was affectionately known, was a 1977 graduate of Linganore High School and went on to graduate with a B.A. in fine arts from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg. She attended Mass at St. Anthony Shrine Parish in Emmitsburg, and enjoyed volunteering at the Seton Center. She loved arranging flowers and growing plants in her huge backyard garden. She was a book enthusiast, and enjoyed collecting, baking, knitting and remodeling old historic homes. Biffy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Sarah Anderson and Jennifer Lily Anderson, both of Walkersville; son Angus Ian Leahy of Walkersville; grandchildren, Jacob and Morgan Sayer, Tyler Hournbuckle, and Lukas Welch; siblings, Jan McIntyre-Creager and husband Joe of Frederick, Jamie McIntyre and wife Kim Anh of Hyattasville, Leah McIntyre Louie and husband Ron of Elk Grove, Calif., Alice DeCarlo of Sharpsburg, and Alex McIntyre of Hagerstown; mother-in-law Nancy Danner of Emmitsburg; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, Md., with the Rev. Collin Poston as celebrant. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elizabeth’s name may be made to Emmitsburg Osteopathic Primary Care Center, 121-123 W. Main St., P.O. Box 1219, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 (www.EOPCC.com).
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
