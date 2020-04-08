Wayne Brunk Ogburn Sr., age 75, of York Springs, entered into God’s heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after weeks in UPMC Carlisle Hospital and under hospice care at Cumberland Crossings. He was born April 4, 1945, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Walter L. and Irma (Brunk) Ogburn.
Wayne graduated in the Class of 1963 from Biglerville High School and Class of 1964 from Gehl Institute of Drafting in Minnesota. He was the Broker of Record of Bell Real Estate in York Springs for over 40 years and he also owned and operated the York Springs Hardware store for several years.
Wayne was a past president of Upper Adams Jaycees and Sunnyside Cemetery Board. He was also a lifetime member of the York Springs Fire Company and Ambulance Club, the YOSSHS and attended Idaville United Methodist Church.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Shirley (Davis) Ogburn of York Springs; three children, Wayne Ogburn, Brad (Michelle) Ogburn and Donna Hess, all of Biglerville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Harold (Linda) Davis of Dillsburg, Doug (Lynn) Davis of East Berlin and Gregory (Dr. Abby) Davis of Champaign, Ill.; and two nieces, Dr. Kristi Davis Lynch and husband Capt. Ian Lynch of Portsmouth, Va., and Kylee Davis of Smithfield, Va.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in York Springs with Pastor Gary Fanus officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to any charitable organization of your choice.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
