Jeffrey L. Spangler Sr., 59, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at home. He was the loving husband of Cindy L. (Miller) Spangler.
Born Feb. 19, 1960, in Hanover, he was a son of Kathryn R. (Kessler) Spangler of Hanover and the late Jay Benedict Spangler.
In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his children, Bobbie Jo Ellis of Bonneauville, Jeffrey L. Spangler Jr. of Abbottstown, Billie Jo DiIulio and her husband Matthew of Littlestown, Matthew Thomas of Hanover, Amanda Thomas of Abbottstown, and Emily Glatfelter and her husband Brett of Spring Grove; a brother Phillip Spangler and his wife Mary of McSherrystown; and 13 grandchildren.
Jeff retired from McManus Homes after 30-plus years of custom home building, a job he loved. In his free time, he enjoyed working on his tractors, hunting and reading. He was a member of the the York-Adams 2 Cylinder Club and the Littlestown Eagles. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Jeffrey L. Spangler Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa., with Rev. David L. DeLong officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and then again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choosing.
To share memories of Jeffrey L. Spangler Sr. and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.