John L. Harmon, 80, of Dillsburg, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 3, 1940, in Boone, N.C., the son of the late Ben B. and Lou Della M. (Gilliam) Harmon.
John was retired from construction and worked for the Carpenter Union, Local #287. He was an avid sports fan and played football and wrestled while in high school. John enjoyed working in his garage, gardening, woodworking and NASCAR.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverly F. (Homan) Harmon; three sons, John L. Harmon Jr. of Hanover, Randy Harmon and his wife Virginia of Moorehead City, N.C., and Lane Harmon and his wife Brenda of Thomasville; two daughters, Penny Zeigler and her fiance Mark E. Spangler of Chambersburg, and Tammy Baumgardner and her longtime companion Michael A. Keller of New Oxford; one sister, Lola Harmon of Lansing, Mich.; a beloved granddaughter, Mandy Harmon; and nine other grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
