Madeline “Maddie” Hope Sepulveda, age 27, of Aspers, passed away suddenly Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was born Nov. 24, 1992, in Hanover, Pa., the daughter of Daniel Sepulveda and Denise Lorraine (Stofflet) Lopez.
Madeline enjoyed listening to music and hanging out with her friends.
Maddie is survived by her mother Denise Lorraine (Stofflet) Lopez; her stepfather Dennis Jumper of Gardners; father Daniel Sepulveda; son Jaiden Sepulveda of Aspers; brother Matthew Daniel Sepulveda of Gettysburg; grandmother Dorothy (Bill) Schriver of Aspers and several extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her baby girl, Lucille Doline.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
