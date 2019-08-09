Kenneth Eugene Weikert, age 85 of Huntsville passed away Aug. 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Jean Weikert; son Tony Weikert (Betty); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, one great-great- grandchild; and several nephews.
Mr. Weikert was preceded in death by two sons Todd Weikert and Troy Weikert.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. He retired from Civil Service at Redstone Arsenal in the RASA Missle Divison Hawk Branch, was a member of the American Legion Huntsville Post 237 and Amvets in Fairfield.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home. Mr. Weikert will be interred at Chattanooga National Cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s or the Huntsville Humane Society.
