Gregory Scott Knisley, 54, of York Springs, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, at home. Born Oct. 2, 1965, in Harrisburg, he was the son of Paul L. Knisley and Mary Lou (Swartley) Keefer.
Greg graduated from Bermudian Springs High School and was a coater specialist for Vitro Architectural Glass. Greg liked to hunt and fish, enjoyed going to his grandkids sporting events, but most of all he was a simple man who really enjoyed getting together with family for cookouts.
Gregory is survived by his wife of 36 years, Denise M. (Miller) Knisley of York Springs; daughters, Ashley (Jason) Harder of Gardners and Brittany (Shannon) Hansen of Dillsburg; and grandchildren, Trenton, Brady and Piper. He is also survived by his mother, and brother Brian (Dianna) Knisley of Mechanicsburg. His father preceded him in death.
Family and friends are invited to an open house time of gathering at Buhrig’s Gathering Place, 25 E. Main St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, (717)766-3421, (next to Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory) on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 parking spaces available, just look for the “Buhrig” parking signs in all of our parking lots.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the York Springs Fire Department, 312 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372; or honoring his passion for the outdoors, to the Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, P.O. Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.
To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.