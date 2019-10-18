Keith W. Asper, age 60, of Gardners, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Tuesday, Oct. 21, 1958 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Richard D. and Audrey L. (Spangler) Asper.
Keith graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1976. He owned and operated his farm with his family. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.
He is survived by three sisters, Lu Ann Miller of Enola, Vicki K. Asper of Gardners, Dawn S. Asper of Gardners; one brother, Todd L. Asper of Gardners; one niece, Emily Miller and one nephew, Matthew Miller.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville with Rev. Wayne Hall officiating. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
