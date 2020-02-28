Dale L. Repp

Dale Lynn Repp, 75, of New Oxford, formerly of Keymar, Md., died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Brethren Home at Cross Keys in New Oxford.
Born Sept. 23, 1944 in Frederick, Md. he was the son of the late Wayne L. and Betty Jane (Williams) Repp.
Dale was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School, class of 1962. He was a field service technician for the Department of Energy in Gaithersburg, Md., and retired in 2016 after 49 years of service from Neutron Products in Dickerson, Md. He was a member of the Mayberry Rod and Gun Club, and lifelong member of the NRA. He enjoyed trap and skeet shooting, and traveled extensively with his work. He was an avid reader, word search, and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Surviving are sons, Michael Repp and wife Stephanie of Gettysburg, and Matthew Repp and fiancée Lauren Bond of Taneytown; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Kaleb, and Kyle Repp; sisters, Elizabeth Benjamin of Taneytown, and Rebecca Reasner and husband Dave of Keymar. He was predeceased by a brother, Byron Repp.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Myers-Dubarow Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md. with the Rev. David L. Meador officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Uniontown. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund, c/o Brookside at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350 (www.crosskeysvillage.org) or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
