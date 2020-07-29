Joseph Isaac (Joe / J.I.) Sutphin, 77, of Littlestown, entered into eternal life on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home.
Born on May 26, 1943, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Ruby (McQueen) and Harold Sutphin.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia (Pat) Goodermuth Sutphin, with whom he spent 54 years in marriage.
Joe was a meat cutter by trade and worked at Bullock’s Country Meats in Westminster, Md., and Giant Food of Maryland for many years. He was the owner/operator of Sutphin Lawn Clinic for 30 years.
He was a 1962 graduate of Hanover High School and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1964 to 1970. He was also a member of Littlestown FOE 2226, American Legion Post 321 and New Oxford Social Club.
Joe very much enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a skilled pool player and dart thrower and played in various leagues for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Tammy Myers and husband Fred of Gettysburg, Hope Groft and husband Tim of Littlestown, and Holly Sutphin of Littlestown and her companion Jeff Noel; three grandchildren, Drew Myers and wife Amanda, Brooke Myers and fiancé Austin Ford, and Matthew Groft; sister Yvonne (Sissy) Unger of Findlay, Ohio; brother Harold (Mickey) Sutphin of Wildwood, Florida; his beloved Shih Tzu, Maggie; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Wade Sutphin.
The family would like to express a special thank you to their many friends, as well as the Visiting Nurse Association, Dr. Tina Khair, and Dr. Ed Levanthal.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Irishtown Fire Company pavilion, 934 Irishtown Road, New Oxford, with prayers and remembrance beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Visiting Nurse Association – Hospice, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331; or St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
