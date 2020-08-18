Nancy E. Hartzell, 75, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home. Born Jan. 12, 1945, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Edna (Shaner) Rummel Sr.
Nancy was survived by her husband of 41 years, David R. Hartzell.
She had been employed by Dal-Tile Corp. in Gettysburg for 25 years and also the Gettysburg Area School District for 25 years before her retirement. Nancy was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
She enjoyed planting her flower gardens, collecting teddy bears and snowmen, and playing Pinochle.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by a daughter, Alexis Harrington of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by her brother, Morris Rummel Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with her pastor, Rev. Michael Allwein, officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Evergreen Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, #1, York, PA 17404.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
