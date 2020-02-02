Sadie V. Cottrell, 93 of McKnightstown, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 11, 1927, in Shorts Creek, Va., she was the daughter of the late Virgil Van and Mollie Blanche (Carpenter) Beasley. Sadie was predeceased by her husband William Paul Cottrell, who died in 2005.
She worked for Knouse Foods in Peach Glen for 43 years. Sadie was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Gettysburg.
She is survived by a daughter Mary Ann Wagner and husband Marlin R. Wagner Sr.; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Sadie was predeceased by a daughter Janet Marie Sheaffer; two sisters, Imojean Wooten and Mae Eshleman; and three brothers, Virgil J. Beasley Sr., Thomas Beasley and Billy Beasley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with Revs. Adam Hedge and Steve Baker officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. A viewing for Sadie will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
