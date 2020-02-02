Brooke Lawyer, Delone girls' basketball: Lawyer tallied 63 points over 4 games for the unbeaten Squirettes

Quadir Copeland, Gettysburg boys' basketball: Copeland averaged 30.5 points per game over 4 games for the undefeated Warriors

Drew Parker, Biglerville boys' basketball: Parker recorded 66 points over 4 games for the Canners, including 22 vs. Susquehannock

Molly Watkins, Littlestown girls' basketball: Watkins averaged 16 points per game over 3 games for the Thunderbolts.

Max Gourley, Gettysburg wrestling: Gourley went 6-1 with 6 pins last week and finished third at 182 at the Coal Cracker Tournament

