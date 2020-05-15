Annie Laurie Kerns, 75, of Ortanna, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Chambersburg, Pa.
She was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Hartmansville, W.Va., the daughter of John Leroy and Belvie Aronholt Paugh.
Mrs. Kerns retired from Knouse Foods of Ortanna, after 37 years of service.
Annie had a green thumb and enjoyed flower gardening, traveling and watching NASCAR with her best friend of 47 years, Jenny. More than anything else, she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Miller of Wardensville, W.Va., Judy Hesse of Moorefield, W.Va., and Donna Kerns of Fairfield; a sister, Wilma Paugh; three brothers, Marvin Paugh Jr., Lawrence Paugh and Allen Paugh; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A sister, Ruby Whitacre, is deceased.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Rest United Methodist Church Cemetery, Frederick County, Va., with Pastor Douglas Bowers officiating.
Casket bearers will be Jeffrey Kerns, Dylan Combs, Thomas “T.J.” Robinson, Derek Flinn, Russell Bywaters and Luther Sanders.
Friends will be received in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with social distancing observed.
