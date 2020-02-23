Mary Jean Houck, 93, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Center in Emmitsburg. She was the wife of the late James A. Houck Sr.
Born on May 28, 1926, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry Wantz and Annie E. (Eyler) Wantz.
She enjoyed watching game shows on TV and doing crossword puzzles and word search games.
She is survived by her children, James A. Houck Jr. and wife Joan of New Oxford, Connie McGlaughlin and husband Roy of Fairfield, Robert Houck of Cumberland, Md., Thomas Houck and wife Donna of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., and Marc Houck and wife Cindy of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, Md., with a funeral service to begin at noon. The Rev. R. Thomas Fralin Jr. will be officiating.
Interment will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
