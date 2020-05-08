Robert J. Ostrowski, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Born July 5, 1934, in Yonkers, N.Y., he was the son of the late Nicholas and Agnes (Yatsko) Ostrowski.
Robert was retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg with over 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Korean War on the USS Fiske Destroyer. He enjoyed going for walks, reading, gardening, and building model ships and airplanes.
Surviving is one son, Nicholas G. Ostrowski and wife Pamela of Hanover; four grandchildren, Erin Ostrowski, Brooke Baker, Zach Ostrowski and Adrienne Benson; 10 great-grandchildren, Alexus, Nicole, Bree, Ian, Xavier, Maggie, Julian, Abby, Matthew and Jacob; one great-great-grandson Elijah; and a sister Elaine Ostrowski of Gettysburg.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service and burial will be held privately.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
