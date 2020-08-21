Donald Gene Reed, 81, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Sharon Ann (Countryman) Reed, Gettysburg. Together they shared 59 years of marriage.
He was born Nov. 26, 1938, in Camden, New York, the son of the late Gerald and Erva (Dale) Reed.
Donald graduated from Camden Central School, Camden, N.Y., and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. He was a carpenter and was employed with Gettysburg Construction and McDonnell Construction, Gettysburg.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Dale J. Reed of Orrtanna, Mark B. Reed and wife Judy of Cashtown and Larry M. Reed and wife Tammy of Gettysburg; brothers, Jerry Reed of Camden, N.Y., and David Reed and wife Jennifer of Syracuse, N.Y.; sisters, Barbara Reed of Syracuse, N.Y., Carol Tornetore of Chittenango, N.Y., and Linda Slocum and husband Tom of Camden, N.Y.; grandchildren, Terri Reed, Zachary Reed, Amanda Reed and Rachel Reed; and great-grandchildren, Seth and Samuel Dick.
He was preceded in death by his sister Betty Brazie; brothers, Joseph, Edward and William Reed; and grandson Brandon Reed.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, West High Street, Gettysburg, with Father Andrew St. Hilaire officiating.
Those attending should wear a mask and practice social distancing per government guidelines.
Contributions in memory of Donald Gene Reed may be made to the Gettysburg Fire Department, 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Donald Gene Reed, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
