Shawn Scott Lorman, 34, of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Born April 3, 1985, in Melbourne, Fla., he was a son of Robin A. (Attendorn) Lorman of Hanover and Donald G. Lorman of Florida.
Shawn enjoyed hiking, boating, target shooting and spending time with his family, dog Meeka, and his friends.
He was employed by Victors Italian Restaurant. He loved working there; his friends and many customers at Victors loved Shawn and will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by a brother Jesse Lorman; aunts, Shari Attendorn, Jodi Richmond, and Donna Attendorn; cousins, Heather Hamilton, Scott Richmond, Dennis Hamilton, Tamara Lane, Jessica Lane, Christine Moniz, and Jim Hobbs; and his grandmother Gloria Lorman. Shawn is also survived my many loving friends.
Shawn was preceded in death by grandparents Al and Carole Attendorn; uncles, Terry Richmond and Gerald Lorman; and cousin Donny Allen.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Shawn will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa., with Rev. Kevin D. Orewiler officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Pallbearers will be Jesse A. Lorman, Scott A. Richmond, Marvin L. Stauffer and Dennis R. Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shawn’s memory to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
To share memories of Shawn Scott Lorman and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
