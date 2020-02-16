Mary Ann Lindsey, 84, of McSherrystown, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at The Gettysburg Center. She was the wife of Lloyd S. Lindsey Jr., who died Oct. 13, 2019.
Born Dec. 19, 1935, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Joseph and Georgianna (Thomas) Lehman.
Mary Ann was retired from VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove. She was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, and a graduate of the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Lancaster. Mary Ann enjoyed gardening, traveling, getaways at the beach, Penn State football and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving are three children, Diane Topper and husband Edward of McSherrystown, Michael Lindsey and wife Maggie of Hanover, and Susan Lindsey of McSherrystown; seven grandchildren, Sara Loy, Christopher Topper, Matthew Topper, Amy Walker, Eric Walker, Bryan Walker and Allison Lindsey; 11 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Joan Blasko, Georgia Humphrey, John Thomas Lehman and Joseph Lehman.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Marcia Lindsey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with prayers at 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Mary Ann may be made to VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
